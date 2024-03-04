KSMU student reporter is a finalist in the NPR College Podcast Challenge

KSMU student reporter and announcer, Meghan McKinney, is in the running for the grand prize in the NPR College Podcast Challenge as one of ten finalists. Her entry is titled "Breaking from the Bible Belt." The top prize is $5,000, and each finalist gets $500. It's also a chance for students who want to have a career in journalism to get their work out to a broader audience.

KSMU news director, Michele Skalicky, talked with McKinney about the honor. You can hear the discussion by clicking on the "listen" button above.