Ozarks Festival of Faiths will bring together different religions in Springfield Saturday

The second annual Ozarks Festival of Faithswill take place Saturday, March 2. This year’s theme “Doing Good Together” will feature a collection of children’s artworks, choir performances, faith displays and a candlelight vigil with Springfield mayor Ken McClure.

Courtney Skornia Banner for Festival of Faiths at University Heights Baptist Church (photo taken March 1, 2024).

Attendees can learn more about different religious beliefs from more than 24 faith groups, including Christian denominations and Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and other religious groups.

A community collection for the Springfield school district was held in February, and items can be collected at the festival. The goal of the collection was to fill a school bus with school supplies like backpacks, water bottles, snacks and other needs for the district.

The festival is organized by the Have Faith Initiative and the Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks in partnership with the Community Partnerships of the Ozarks.

The event will be held Saturday from 2—5 p.m. at the University Heights Baptist Church located at 1010 S. National Ave. The event is free and open to the public; however, donations are encouraged.

