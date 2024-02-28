Candidate filing for August 6 Primary Election is now open

Candidate filing for the August Primary Election opened Tuesday in Missouri. In Greene County, there were four people waiting outside the county clerk’s office to file just before doors opened at 8.

One was Greene County Public Administrator Sherri Martin who is running for re-election. She said she was excited to file but nervous as she waits to see if anyone else will run for the office.

"Last term, four years ago, I was unopposed," said Martin, "so it will be new to me if there's competition."

Open seats in Greene County besides public administrator include assessor, County Commissioner Districts 1 and 2, sheriff and county treasurer.

As of Wednesday morning, candidates who had filed were Martin for public administrator, Jim Arnott for sheriff, Justin Hill for treasurer, Brent Johnson for assessor, Rusty MacLachlan for County Commission District 1 and John Russell for County Commission District 2. All are incumbents and all filed as Republicans.

Michele Skalicky People who were waiting to file before 8 a.m. on February 27, 2024 (L-R: Angela Romine, Sherri Martin, Danette Proctor and Mark Maynard).

Others besides Martin who were waiting outside the county clerk's office were Mark Maynard, who filed for Ward 30 Committeeman for the Greene County Republican Party; Angela Romine, who filed for Ward 35-B Committeewoman; and Danette Proctor who filed for 2nd Robberson for the Greene County Republican Party.

"Every two years, the positions of Committeeman and Committeewoman for each township or ward in each local political party (Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian) are up for election (RSMO 115.607-115.613)," Madison McFarland with the Greene County Clerk's Office said in an email to KSMU.

"Each local political party in the county is comprised of a central committee.

Committeepersons are required to be a resident of county and committee district 1 year next preceding the election and registered voter in county and district for 1 year next preceding the election (RSMO 115.607).

The election for these positions is August 6, 2024.

These positions also are eligible for the following: 'If only one qualified candidate has filed a declaration of candidacy for committeeman or committeewoman in a committee district for a party prior to the deadline established in Chapter 115, no election shall be held for committeeman or committeewoman in the committee district for that party … (RSMO.613).' "

Candidates are not listed on the ballot in the order they file on opening day. Instead, the Greene County Clerk’s Office uses a random number system to determine the ballot positions. After the first day, candidates are listed in the order they file.

Filing for the August 6 primary ends at 5 p.m. on March 26.

