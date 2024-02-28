APO brings harm reduction resources to the Ozarks

Stacey Andrews described the opioid epidemic's statistics as scary.

"Overdose is the number one cause of death for people between the age of 18 and 44 in Missouri,” Andrews explained, "and that’s our young, strong working generation.”

Andrews is harm reduction coordinator at APO, the AIDS Project of the Ozarks.

She shared Missouri's Department of Health and Human Services opioid epidemic statistics database.

There were 10,784 ER visits due to overdoses in Missouri in 2022, and 2,810 overdose deaths. 571 of those ER visits were in Greene County, along with 127 deaths. A recent national report found two in five U.S. adults know someone who has passed from an overdose.

"We’re having 50 Missourians a day that are getting to the ER, and that’s just getting to the ER,” she says. That doesn’t include all who may have refused the trip.

APO is a part of a new front in fighting the epidemic: harm reduction. A set of practices that includes providing access to resources that make it safe for those with substance abuse issues to use drugs while mitigating the risks of overdose and infection.

In her position, Andrews is working with partners to bring resources and education to a diverse 29 county service area in Southwest Missouri. Laying the groundwork to save lives by meeting those struggling with substance abuse where they are and building their trust while introducing them to options to escape addiction and get ahead of the unintended consequences of drug use.

Drug use doesn’t only lead to hospitalization for overdose, it also spreads diseases like HIV and hepatitis C and causes infections that can be improperly treated or go entirely untreated.

APO’s work began in 2022 with grants from the CDC and the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Those grants have passed, but interest in accessing resources is only growing. Since 2022 they’ve distributed nearly 6000 units of naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan. They’ve been able to purchase and distribute six indoor vending machines and 13 metal porch boxes, with three additional outdoor vending machines expected soon. These machines help distribute harm reduction resources.

courtesy APO Harm reduction supplies in one of APO's vending machines.

They are stocked with Narcan, but also first aid kits, sharps containers to safely dispose of needles and more.

APO is also connecting with users and carrying out training for organizations working with these populations.

Nicole Massey APO’s Director of Prevention and Outreach said educating the public and reducing stigma are as important as the resources, and a reason this project was a good fit for APO.

Massey said, "there’s a lot of overlap in populations, but there’s also overlap in the care and the concern and the openness with which we approach out work.”

It is a holistic approach that provides more access to care and resources to those that may be hesitant, or simply not know to seek help otherwise.

"We are able to bring people in who are interested in Narcan and Naloxone and harm reduction supplies,” Massey explained, “and then we can start those conversations about HIV testing and Hepatitis C testing.”

Massey and Andrews say APO is far from alone in their work, they praised local health departments and other organizations in the Ozarks. Andrews called her peers in the “fight” “quiet warriors.”

Those interested in seeking harm reduction and infectious disease resources and information can contact APO at: 417-881-1900

Massey and Andrews also recommend the Burrel Health Crisis Intervention line 1-800-494-7355 – where individuals can seek help with substance abuse.

Find more information on harm reduction from the US Department of Health and Human Services.