Regenerative Ag Conference held at Darr Center

Members of the agriculture community convened for a conference last Monday and Tuesday at MSU’s Darr Agricultural Center.

The title of the conference: Farming and Ranching for the Future. The theme: regenerative agriculture, methods for getting the most out of a farm and ranch with low impact work that fits into the rhythms of nature.

Liz Haney is a soil scientist and co-owner of Soil Regen; a company that co-organized the conference. She spoke with KSMU ahead of the event and described regenerative agriculture as a mindset as much as anything.

Haney said the practices can solve issues with carbon sequestration, ground and run-off water quality and nutrient density in food. “It encompasses everything,” she explained.

During the event attendees learned the ins and outs of specific tools and methods, and visited vendors who are working in the field. They also learned from one another. A local farmer panel featured, among others, Steve Freeman from Woods Fork Cattle. Freeman talked about pasture raising cattle with the seasons.

“It’s a joy,” Freeman said, when he can let the cows’ cycles fit into the natural cycles of the seasons. He explained it doesn’t always work, like anyone in agriculture they have good and bad seasons.

Curtis Millsap, owner of Milsap Farms co-organized the event. He spoke during the panel, describing his farm and practices, including his commitment to community and his use of cover crops and compost. Millsap described regenerative agriculture as the future. He added that though it's easy to find information online, conferences like this are essential for networking and learning what really works.

Millsap said he was happy with the attendance and plans for another conference next year.

Many regenerative practices are far from new, but the term and concept is trending. A separate regenerative agriculture workshop partially funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was held last week in Rogersville.