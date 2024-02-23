Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough announces campaign for lieutenant governor

Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough has announced his campaign for lieutenant governor.

Hough is a cattle rancher from Greene County who was born and raised in Springfield. He began his time in public service in the Missouri House of Representatives. He then served on the Greene County Commission before being elected to the state Senate where he served as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Lincoln Hough's campaign Lincoln Hough, candidate for Missouri lieutenant governor

In a news release, Hough said he would advocate for policies "that uplift our communities, foster innovation and ensure that no one is left behind." He also said, "My candidacy is not born out of a desire for political advancement, but from a deep-seated belief in serving the hardworking people of our state, from our cities to our vibrant rural communities."

Hough earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Missouri State University.

Current Republican candidates for Missouri lieutenant governor are Hough, Tim Baker, Paul Berry, Philip Cotrone, Dean Plocher and Holly Rehder.

Democrats who are running for lieutenant governor are Richard Brown and Anastasia Sykes.

The primary election will take place August 6.

