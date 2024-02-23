‘Bipartisan team’ key to election integrity in Springfield and Missouri, says Greene County Clerk

At a recent news conference Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller indicated he’s confident in the work done by Republican and Democratic election judges to verify votes in the Springfield area and “across the state."

Schoeller told reporters that he tells political party committees,“We need your best Republicans, we need your best Democrats to be here to make sure when voters come in on the day of the election, they're meeting a bipartisan team — and that’s how you get integrity."

Schoeller emphasized that election judges from both parties hand-verify samples of ballots to ensure voting machines accurately represent the ballots cast by eligible voters.

He said, “This is my 10th year, being the county clerk of Greene County. In the previous nine years, of every hand-count we’ve done — that includes ties and one-vote outcomes — we've yet to have a hand count that overturned a machine count.”

Missouri has more than 4.2 million registered voters, spread out across 116 jurisdictions, according to the office of Jay Ashcroft, secretary of state. More than 200,000 voters live in Greene County.

The conservative Heritage Foundation think tank tracks instances of election fraud. Their most recent findings for Missouri show that in 2017, two foreign nationals — one in St. Louis, one in Kansas City — faced criminal convictions for fraudulent voting.

Schoeller is a Republican currently running in his party’s primary for the office of Missouri Secretary of State — which oversees elections statewide.