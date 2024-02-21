With grant funding, Springfield police buy ‘comfort K9’ to relieve stress

Capt. Eric Reece explained, “So he doesn’t have a name yet, but his role here at the department is basically just to be available for officers, when they’re having a stressful day, they can come in, spend a few minutes with him, petting him and things, playing with him, interacting. There's plenty of studies that show that lowers stress levels in people so we thought that would be something good here.”

Springfield Police Department unveiled the 8-week-old chocolate lab on social media this week, allowing the public to vote on what to name the pup. Reece says the naming options — Gary, Lt. Dan, Mac and Copper — all have a tie to the famous actor whose foundation helped make the dog’s presence possible.