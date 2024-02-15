Mercy Springfield leader elected to state and national hospital associations

David Argueta, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, was recently elected to two major hospital boards where he’ll represent the entire Mercy organization on state and national levels.

Argueta was elected to the American Hospital Association’s regional policy board 6 and his term will run until the end of 2026. The association is a national organization that represents all hospitals and healthcare networks and works to create a society of healthy individuals and communities. The AHA has nine regional policy boards and board 6 represents Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Argueta was also appointed to serve as a member of the Missouri Hospital Association Board of Trustees, which is a non-profit association that advocates on behalf of 140 hospitals in Missouri.

Argueta said in a press release that the Mercy system is leading the way in new technology and patient care in the Midwest. He said that he hopes his time with the AHA and MHA boards continues to raise Mercy’s voice as a leader and innovator in the field.

Argueta has been president of Mercy Springfield Communities since May 2022. Prior to his role in Springfield, he was the chief administrative officer for five years at Mercy in Oklahoma City. He also served as the president for the North Houston region for Catholic Health Initiatives at St. Luke’s Health for three years and was a chief operating officer at Baylor Scott and White Health in Waco, Texas, where he started his career in health care.