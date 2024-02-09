MSU is celebrating the Chinese New Year Friday with workshops and more

Millions of people around the world are starting to prepare for the Chinese New Year, which is one of the most important festivals in Chinese and other Asian cultures. The festival’s date changes every year and is determined by the lunar calendar. This year, the festival falls on February 10 and celebrates the Year of the Dragon, which symbolizes power, strength, luck and prosperity.

Missouri State University is celebrating the year of the dragon by hosting a variety of Chinese cultural events Friday, February 9.

“We have dance performances, singing, tai chi, and a tea ceremony. We have a student showing Chinese calligraphy. We also have a dumpling workshop where we show you how to make dumplings from scratch," said MSU's Director of the Office of China programs, Dandan Liu.

Making dumplings is just one of the many traditions of the Chinese New Year. In Chinese culture, preparation and traditions for the new year start about a week before.

“To prepare for the new year, usually they clean out their house. It represents getting rid of the bad spirit or bad luck. We believe that the red color is the lucky color, so people will put up bright colored signs and set off fireworks," said Liu. "For the kids, that’s their favorite holiday because they will receive money from their grandparents usually, and they put the money in the red envelope and give it to them at New Year eve to represent good luck for the next year. “

The Chinese New Year celebration will take place in Siceluff Hall, Room 124 from 9:30 to 4:30. It will feature traditional Chinese performances, a tea ceremony, a calligraphy demonstration and different workshops.

Lui says it’s the event she looks forward to every year and she hopes that, through this event, the Chinese community will feel a sense of home and that local students will use this opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture.

