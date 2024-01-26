MSU announces opportunities to meet the candidates for the university's next president

Dates have been set for the public to meet the final three candidates for president of Missouri State University.

President Clif Smart will retire at the end of this academic year.

The MSU Board of Governors announced this month that the finalists are Dr. John Jasinski, Dr. Roger Thompson and Dr. Richard Williams. Forty-eight applications were received by Missouri State for the position. That list was narrowed down to 11 who completed in-person interviews before the finalists were chosen.

Forums will be held in February in Springfield from 2:30 to 3:30 at the Plaster Student Union Theatre and in West Plains from 1:30 to 2:30 in Fowler Lecture Hall located in Looney Hall. The West Plains forums will be followed by a community reception from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. in Kellett Hall Parlor.

In Springfield, Williams will be available on Thursday, February 15, Jasinski on Tuesday, February 27 and Thompson on Thursday, February 29.

In West Plains, Williams will be available on Wednesday, February 14, Jasinski on Monday, February 26, and Thompson on Wednesday, February 28.

Details about the presidential search are available here.