Devising Original Theatre Springfield is already planning a fringe festival.

Devising Original Theatre Springfield (or DOTs, for short) started with a broad call to Central High School theatre teacher Gretchen Teague’s friends. Now, it’s a group dedicated to workshopping plays – and other performances, like dance – that draw from people here in Springfield.

“We were noticing that we were producing other people’s words, and other people’s stories, and we have in Springfield a plethora of stories to be told as well,” Teague said.

The group has a couple of pieces in the workshop process now: several plays have gotten table reads, for example, and Teague is working on a solo puppetry performance.

Most ambitiously, DOTs is currently accepting applications for a fringe festival in July. Fringe festivals are multi-day performing arts festivals featuring short plays, dance, experimental theatre, and other forms; Teague says the group is modeling theirs off Kansas City’s fringe festival. For now the plan is to start small – three to four days, in one venue, with each piece in the festival performed multiple times.

“And then next year we hope to open it up to multiple venues,” added Teague.

DOTs is currently scheduling their auditions and rehearsals through other area theatre groups, and seeking a venue for the fringe festival.

More information on the group’s website.