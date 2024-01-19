Springfield Art Museum to hold public meeting on strategic plan

Developed by Keen Independent Research, the plan will guide operations as the museum closes for renovations later this year. According to a press release, the meeting will allow people to learn about the plan, meet the team making it, and provide feedback.

"There will be a number of activities for people to do through this sort of guided public meeting experience," said Museum Director Nick Nelson.

The meeting, coming after an online survey conducted by Keen last year, will take place at the art museum and run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can drop in at any time.

Keen Independent research anticipates the strategic planning process will run through July of this year. The museum will close September 1 and remain closed through 2027.