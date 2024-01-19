© 2024 KSMU Radio
Outland Complex closes its doors downtown

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:15 PM CST
The downtown complex’s final shows took place last Friday, with a relocation planned.

In a (now deleted) public Facebook post, owner Kevin Dunn announced that the Odyssey Lounge, the smaller venue in the downstairs part of the complex, will re-open outside of downtown in March, with more parking and less police presence cited as reasons why. Representatives for the Outland aren’t yet providing details about the new location.

Shows already scheduled at the complex are by and large moving to the Riff or the nearby Regency. Hour House, the bar located next door in a space previously part of the complex, will remain in its current location.
