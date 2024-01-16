Republic City Council puts 7 items on ballot for April

The City of Republic will be putting seven items on the ballot for voters in April.

Republic’s City Council met last Thursday, January 11. The meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday, January 9. The Council heard the second reading of seven ordinances. They will put a new sales tax and several changes to the city charter on the ballot for Republic voters April 2.

Council voted five-to-three to put a three-percent sales tax on recreational use marijuana before voters. Council members Eirc Franklin, Brian Fields, and Christopher Updike were the three who voted against the ordinance.

Council voted unanimously to put six changes to the city charter on the ballot. Including adjustments to the process for selecting a city attorney, an ordinance to include capital planning in the city budget, clarification on procedures for filling vacancies, changes to terms and election dates, and new procedures to pass ordinances in a single open council meeting. It currently takes two meetings.

Municipal elections will be held across Missouri Tuesday, April 2.

Below, read the full text of each ballot item as it was presented to the Council. Additional details on each item can be found in the meeting packet for the January 11 council meeting at this link. Minutes, agendas, and packets for all meetings are available online from the City of Republic at republicmo.com.