Republic City Council puts 7 items on ballot for April
Council will ask voters to decide on implementing a 3% sales tax on adult-use recreational marijuana and decide on six changes to the city charter.
The City of Republic will be putting seven items on the ballot for voters in April.
Republic’s City Council met last Thursday, January 11. The meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday, January 9. The Council heard the second reading of seven ordinances. They will put a new sales tax and several changes to the city charter on the ballot for Republic voters April 2.
Council voted five-to-three to put a three-percent sales tax on recreational use marijuana before voters. Council members Eirc Franklin, Brian Fields, and Christopher Updike were the three who voted against the ordinance.
Council voted unanimously to put six changes to the city charter on the ballot. Including adjustments to the process for selecting a city attorney, an ordinance to include capital planning in the city budget, clarification on procedures for filling vacancies, changes to terms and election dates, and new procedures to pass ordinances in a single open council meeting. It currently takes two meetings.
Municipal elections will be held across Missouri Tuesday, April 2.
Below, read the full text of each ballot item as it was presented to the Council. Additional details on each item can be found in the meeting packet for the January 11 council meeting at this link. Minutes, agendas, and packets for all meetings are available online from the City of Republic at republicmo.com.
- Proposition G
- SHALL THE CITY OF REPUBLIC, MISSOURI, IMPOSE AN ADDITIONAL SALES TAX OF THREE PERCENT (3%) ON THE RETAIL SALE OF ADULT USE (NON-MEDICAL) MARIJUANA?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 1
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Section 4.4(g), be amended, and new Section 6.3 be added, to reassign the duty to appoint the City Attorney from the Mayor to the City Administrator, set forth minimum qualifications and duties of the City Attorney, and set forth the term of employment for the City Attorney?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 2
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Sections 3.2(c), 14.2(a) and 14.2(b), be amended to establish a schedule for the election of Councilmembers to staggered four-year terms at the General Municipal Election to be held on even years?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 3
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Section 3.6(c), be amended to clarify that a vacancy in the Council shall be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term, if any, at the next regular municipal election with expiring Council seats on the ballot?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 4
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Sections 3.10(f) and 3.10(g), be amended to establish requirements and procedures for the first and second reading of ordinances by title during a single open Council meeting, and for final passage of an ordinance as part of the consent agenda at an open Council meeting?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 5
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Section 7.6, be repealed and a new subsection 7.3(f) be added to make capital planning part of the annual budget?
- Charter Amendment Election Question 6
- Shall the Charter of the City of Republic, Section 10.3, be repealed to allow for the administrative management of temporary permits issued for the operation of public utilities in accord with Republic Municipal Code?