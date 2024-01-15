© 2024 KSMU Radio
CU asks customers to take steps to help reduce energy demand

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 15, 2024 at 8:02 AM CST
City Utilities of Springfield, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
City Utilities of Springfield, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

City Utilities is joining other utility companies in their request.

This is the news release from CU:

Due to extreme weather conditions, Natural Gas suppliers are asking utilities to reduce demand. To do this, City Utilities is requesting voluntary conservation steps of all electric and natural gas customers. Extreme temperatures are impacting the delivery of natural gas along the pipeline including gas delivery to City Utilities and may create supply issues through Tuesday, due to natural gas supply cuts. During this time, CU is asking customers voluntarily do the following.

  1. Limit the use of non-essential appliances and electronics.
  2. Turn down thermostats and bundle up in warm clothing.
  3. Minimize the use of heating and lighting in unoccupied rooms.
  4. Postpone the use of major energy-consuming activities.
