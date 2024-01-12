Temperatures well below freezing this weekend can lead to hypothermia and frostbite

As temperatures drop Friday and wind chills fall as low as 21 below this weekend, anyone who must be outside for long stretches will be at risk for hypothermia.

Hypothermia is when the body temperatures drops, making the brain unable to think clearly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When that happens, a person may not know it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.

Those at highest risk are older adults without adequate food, clothing or heating; babies sleeping in cold bedrooms; people who remain outdoors for long periods such as the homeless; and people who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.

Warning signs in adults include shivering, drowsiness, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss and slurred speech. In babies signs include bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

If you notice those signs and the person’s temperature is below 95 degrees, get medical attention immediately. If you can’t get help right away, get the person in a warm room or shelter; remove any wet clothing; warm the center of the person’s body – the chest, neck, head and groin -- and give them a warm, nonalcoholic drink if you can. Seek medical help as soon as possible.

If a person is unconscious, perform CPR until the person responds or medical aid becomes available.

Frostbit can also occur in cold temperatures. Signs include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness. If you notice those signs on yourself or someone else, seek medical care. Unless absolutely necessary, don’t walk on feet or toes that show signs of frostbite and don’t rub the frostbitten area. That can cause more damage. Put the areas affected by frostbite in warm – not hot – water. If it’s not available, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, according to the CDC, you can warm up fingertips in your armpits.