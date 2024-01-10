Springfield Art Museum director said long exhibit closure is necessary for building construction, but some public programs will continue

The Springfield Art Museum recently announced that all of its exhibitions will end by September 1, 2024, and the facility will close to the public in preparation for building construction as a part of the Museum’s 2028 Campaign.

The 2028 Campaign is the Museum’s comprehensive site plan for its building and grounds. Extensive grounds work, including the naturalization of Fassnight Creek, has already been completed, according to the museum in a news release. Facility renovation is the next step in achieving the goals of the transformational site plan by the museum's 100th anniversary in 2028.

The Museum plans to continue delivering art-making programs and other services during the closure period. The Museum’s collection will remain off view throughout the closure period. Construction is currently slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to continue through 2027.

Patrons can request e-mail updates on the 2028 Campaign by signing up for notifications.

KSMU talked with Springfield Art Museum Director Nick Nelson about the upcoming closure.