Springfield Art Museum director said long exhibit closure is necessary for building construction, but some public programs will continue

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 10, 2024 at 9:04 AM CST
The Education Wing and other portions of the Springfield Art Museum are set to be renovated by 2028 as part of a master plan announced in 2018.
The Education Wing and other portions of the Springfield Art Museum, shown on June 30, 2023, are set to be renovated by 2028 as part of a master plan announced in 2018.

Nick Nelson said an alternative exhibit space isn't possible due to specific conditions that are required for the art.

The Springfield Art Museum recently announced that all of its exhibitions will end by September 1, 2024, and the facility will close to the public in preparation for building construction as a part of the Museum’s 2028 Campaign.

The 2028 Campaign is the Museum’s comprehensive site plan for its building and grounds. Extensive grounds work, including the naturalization of Fassnight Creek, has already been completed, according to the museum in a news release. Facility renovation is the next step in achieving the goals of the transformational site plan by the museum's 100th anniversary in 2028.

The Museum plans to continue delivering art-making programs and other services during the closure period. The Museum’s collection will remain off view throughout the closure period. Construction is currently slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to continue through 2027.

Patrons can request e-mail updates on the 2028 Campaign by signing up for notifications.

KSMU talked with Springfield Art Museum Director Nick Nelson about the upcoming closure.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky