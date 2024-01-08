Virtual public meeting to focus on plans for work on Highway 160 in Dade County

Starting Monday, January 8, the public may comment on plans to realign a curve on U.S. 160 in Dade County south of Dadeville.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to straighten the sharp curve between Dade County Road 203 and Missouri Route 245. The goal is to create a safer, more efficient roadway for drivers.

Plans call for work to start in the winter of 2025, with completion in the fall of 2026. The estimated cost is $2.2 million.

A virtual public meetingwill be available Monday, January 8, through Monday, January 22.

Those who are unable to access the online meeting may call MODOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600.