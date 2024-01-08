Ozark seeks input on development along major corridors

The City of Ozark is evaluating three major traffic corridors. The latest opportunity for public feedback is now online and open through January 26.

The city’s evaluation project is named Onward Ozark. It is being conducted with support from engineering and design firm Olsson Studio. They are studying and planning for the future of three main corridors, all operated by MoDOT: North State Highway NN, the South 3rd Street-Highway 14 corridor, and the South Street corridor.

The City of Ozark’s Community Development Director Cameron Smith said the plan they develop for these corridors will be a supplement to the city’s comprehensive plan. He said the city found that the “plan just didn’t take it to the level of specificity," that they wanted. Cameron described the Onward Ozark’s final findings as something that when completed will be “a living document,” that could be updated over the years.

Taylor Plummer, a Senior Planner with Olsson Studio, is consulting with the city on the project. Plummer said they are evaluating community members’ visions for development and the aesthetics of the city along the corridors, as well traffic concerns including safety and pedestrian and bicycle connectivity throughout the city. Plummer said getting buy-in is essential.

“We want this plan to have longevity to it and be sustainable,” Plummer said. “And be a document that the elected officials and leadership can look back on and say hey, we went through this entire robust engagement process, this is what we heard, this is what we need to push forward with.”

The first part of the evaluation, a public survey, was conducted in fall 2023.

A virtual public open house is available online now through January 26. It can be found at this link and at the City of Ozark’s website: ozarkmissouri.com.

Users can view maps, place markers, and leave comments, preferences and concerns regarding development, redevelopment, and transportation. A second virtual open house is planned for June.

The city hopes a final report summarizing the findings and including all survey responses will be available as early as July.

