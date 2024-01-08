High Tide Theatrical announces 2024 season, new performance space

The space, which formerly housed Heavy Heads Records, is a storefront venue with no permanent seating or lighting and sound equipment visible. It’s also next door to – and directly accessible from – Martha’s Vineyard, the nightclub whose umbrella High Tide operates under.

The season will kick off with Red Hot and Backwards on February 18. It’s a musical variety show raising funds for Aids Project of the Ozarks, directed by the company's Executive Director Grace Billingsley

Tick, Tick… Boom!, directed by Chair of the Associate Board Mallory Maggi, will run for two weeks in April. The show is notable for its 2021 film adaption starring Andrew Garfield.

Next to Normal, directed by High Tide Artistic Director Joshua David Smith will run for two weeks in August. The show became one of the rare musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2008.

The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Micha Pelkey, vice president of the board of directors, will have a three-weekend run in October. Smith, who played Dr. Frank N. Furter in last year’s production, said that the company hopes to make the show a yearly tradition.

High Tide Theatrical began its life last year with productions of Sordid Lives, The Sweet Delilah Swim Club and The Rocky Horror Show. The group’s stated mission is to “create exceptional and inclusive productions that resonate with diverse audiences.”

Information about auditions and show dates can be found on the High Tide website.