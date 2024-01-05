Several people will plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Taneycomo Sunday to raise money for a local charity

Christian Action Ministries – or CAM – will benefit from the second annual Polar Plunge for Hunger on Sunday, hosted by Lilley’s Landing of Branson.

One of those who will be making the jump this year is the pastor of New Beginnings Church in Hollister, Richard Marks.

He took part last year and said jumping in the cold water was terrible. But he said it gives him a chance to serve his community.

"It's tough to get the motivation to go into the water because that water is cold," he said, "but once you're around a bunch of people that's willing to do it and you know that the people just donated to not only see CAM do so well in this campaign, but they also want to see you get dunked. It's fun."

Marks will be joined by several other community members, including Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels. Each participant has committed to raise more than $1000 in pledges.

Christian Action Ministries has worked to combat food insecurity in Taney County since 1984. Last year, the nonprofit provided nearly 828,000 meals and distributed more than 1.6 million pounds of food.

If you’d like to contribute to the Plunge for Hunger, visit christianactionministries.org.

Hear the full interview with Richard Marks by clicking on the "listen" button above.