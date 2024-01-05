Ozark School District purchases Dolby building

The building is approximately 161,000 square feet. It is mostly warehouse space.

In a press release, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Curtis Chesick said the district is selling other buildings to help offset the cost. The district said it will share more details on those properties once the sales are finalized.

The district plans to move its maintenance and technology departments into the building. They will begin discussing potential long-term uses with the Long Range Planning Committee. The next meeting of the Committee is 6:30 Jan.16 at the Ozark Middle School.