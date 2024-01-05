© 2024 KSMU Radio
Ozark School District purchases Dolby building

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:10 PM CST
The inside of the Dolby building in Ozark.
courtesy of the Ozark School District
The district purchased the property at 1650 W. Jackson St., for $8.27 million.

The building is approximately 161,000 square feet. It is mostly warehouse space.

In a press release, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Curtis Chesick said the district is selling other buildings to help offset the cost. The district said it will share more details on those properties once the sales are finalized.

The district plans to move its maintenance and technology departments into the building. They will begin discussing potential long-term uses with the Long Range Planning Committee. The next meeting of the Committee is 6:30 Jan.16 at the Ozark Middle School.
Chris Drew
