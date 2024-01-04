Students can apply now for scholarships through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks offers scholarship opportunities for area students through dozens of funds set up by various donors. And the application period for the $1.7 million in scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year is now open.

CFO has a new universal application for students who wish to apply. They can begin the process at cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships. Based on their responses to questions, the application will pair students with the scholarships for which they qualify.

“We’re excited for students to use the new universal application,” said Beth Hersh, the CFO’s director of scholarships, in a news release. “With so many scholarship opportunities established by generous donors, we’re grateful to offer a system that can easily tailor the process to each student.”

CFO administers scholarships for graduating seniors and for current college students and those attending technical or graduate programs. Amounts range from $200 to $10,000, and many are renewable for two to four years.

Applications for most scholarships will close on Sunday, March 24.

The CFO holds about 480 scholarship funds that will provide about 900 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 2024-25 school year.

Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families and organizations.