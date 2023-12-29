Ozarks woman with a lifelong love of music fulfills a dream by releasing her 1st solo CD

In this StoryCorps conversation recorded in the spring of 2022, Mary Alexander talks with her daughter, Jessie East, about finding her place in the Ozarks after moving here later in life.

Alexander grew up in New York State and loved to sing and play guitar.

After meeting singer and storyteller, Marideth Sisco, and recording a CD with her, Mary finally got a chance to record her own album. It's called In the Remembering.

