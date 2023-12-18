© 2023 KSMU Radio
Taney County judge is appointed to statewide committee

KSMU
Published December 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST
Taney County Judge Thomas Motley
City of Branson
Taney County Judge Thomas Motley

A Taney County judge has been chosen by the Missouri Supreme Court for a statewide committee.

Forty-six Judicial Circuit Judge Thomas Motley will serve on the Municipal Judge Education Committee, a group that oversees compliance with Rule 18 of the Missouri Rules Court, which pertains to continued legal education for all municipal judges.

MJEC’s mission is to assist members and provide training and guidance to newly-appointed municipal judges.

Motley said in a news release he is "humbled to have been recommended by my peers to fill this vacancy on the Municipal Judge Education Committee."

The Missouri Supreme Court also appointed Motley to the Missouri Court Automation Committee in September.
