Ozark Public Schools Board of Education chooses the district's next superintendent

The Ozark School District has announced its next superintendent. Dr. Lori Wilson was chosen by the Ozarks Board of Education during a closed-session meeting Wednesday night.

The unanimous vote followed a day of in-person formal interviews with three finalists.

Wilson has been serving as interim superintendent this school year after Dr. Chris Bauman announced his retirement late last spring.

Wilson has 24 years in education and began her administrative career in 2009 as Ozark High School assistant principal. She went on to serve as the Nixa Junior High principal, Aurora Schools assistant superintendent and as the West Plains Schools superintendent. She returned to Ozark in 2022 as the assistant superintendent of business and chief financial officer.

Her official contract will begin July 1, 2024, with a salary of $200,000.

Ozark Board President Sarah Adams Orr said in a news release, "Dr. Wilson’s passion for education, proven leadership and commitment to student achievement align seamlessly with our vision for the future of our schools and our mission of providing ‘high-quality education for each student’s future-readiness."