Peer-2-Peer payment apps are easy to use, but you can more easily be scammed, warns BBB & FBI

Christmas is nearing, which means this is prime time holiday shopping season. And that creates an opportunity for scammers.

Consumer spending is forecast to be off the charts this holiday season. According to payroll processing company, Deloitte, consumers are expected to spend over $1,600 on average for Christmas presents. The chaos of the holiday season usually means emotions are running high.

Scammers often try to manipulate people by taking advantage of those strong emotions, like stress and generosity.

Pamela Hernandez, regional director of the of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, Missouri says if you're looking for a deal on Facebook Marketplace and the seller requests you pay using Cash App or Vimeo ahead of receiving the item, you should say no.

“Those apps serve a purchase. I certainly have been known to use a peer-to-peer payment app when I’m getting my hair cut or at the farmer’s market when the person is right in front of me and I know who they are.

But if someone you don’t know, you’ve never met wants you to pay, know that you're giving them cash so make sure you know who you’re purchasing from.”

Peer-to-peer payment app scams are so prevalent that the FBI this fall issued a consumer warning not to use P2P apps to send money to people or businesses you don’t know.

Copyright 2023 Four States Public Radio. To see more, visitFour States Public Radio.

