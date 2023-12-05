Pittsburg State Football announces new head coach after Brian Wright is hired by Northern Arizona

Pittsburg State football will have a new head coach next season; however, it will be a familiar name to existing players.

PSU Athletic Director Jim Johnson announced Sunday that former associate head football coach Tom Anthony is returning to the program to become the Gorilla's 16th all-time head coach.

Pittsburg State University Pittsburg State Head Football Coach Tom Anthony

Anthony will replace Brian Wright who has accepted the head football coach position at NCAA FCS member Northern Arizona University. Wright earned a 33-8 record the past four seasons (2020-23), including a 23-3 mark the past two years with back-to-back MIAA titles and NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

Anthony joined Wright on his initial staff in December 2019 as defensive coordinator. He was elevated to the role of associate head coach/defensive coordinator before the 2022 season.

He helped fashion one of the top defensive units in NCAA Division II during his three years with the Gorillas. Wright left PSU for Northern Arizona University who went 5 and 6 finishing 9th in the Big Sky Conference last season.

Pittsburg State’s new head football coach Tom Anthony originally stepped away from his position at PSU in June of this year to pursue a non-coaching professional opportunity in Ohio.

