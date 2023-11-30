An event this weekend offers a chance for holiday shopping and for helping young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs – age five to 25 – have been busy getting ready for an event in Springfield this weekend.

More than 60 businesses created by young people will be represented at the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase Saturday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. Admission is free.

The event is a project of the nonprofit Living Adventure, Inc., which helps young people learn the ins and outs of business.

Jeremy Hahn, director of the showcase, said they’ve done a lot of work in northwest Springfield – an area where many families need additional assistance.

"Something that I saw with the kids in the area, in particular, is just the ability to dream about their future and know what some of those basic next steps area," he said, "so we started introducing some basic business principals to them and really saw kids take off with it."

Through participating in YES, young people – including those involved with Hillcrest High School DECA – learn how to write a business plan, budget, market and sell their products and services. Hahn said they even help them pursue making their business a legal formation.

The showcases are held twice a year.

During the event Saturday, anyone is invited to meet the young entrepreneurs, learn about their businesses and do some holiday shopping. Hahn said the events give young people some extra money – and confidence.

"Our students average about $300 net profit from the showcase day," he said, "so they're thrilled with that but then others have given us feedback that they feel more confident in presenting themselves. They really feel like they know how to get started in the business, and maybe even this is the path they want to take for their life."