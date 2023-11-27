© 2023 KSMU Radio
Work is underway at Jubilee Park in downtown Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 27, 2023
Work is underway at Jubilee Park in downtown Springfield (photo taken November 27, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
The project at Jubilee Park follows a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design study at the site over the summer by the Springfield Police Department.

Jubilee Park in downtown Springfield is getting $5,000 worth of safety and operational modifications. The park is the site of the old Jubilee Theatre, which hosted the show, The Ozarks Jubilee. It ran on ABC from 1954 to 1960.

Workers began the project Monday by removing 10 trees from the site at 298 S. Jefferson, which city officials said in a statement are “in poor health and poor condition.”

The week of December 11, workers are expected to begin removing stone walls, planters and patio spaces in the north and south segments of the park. That work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

Replacement trees will be planted in the spring, and landscaping work is also planned.

The project is a result of a request from the Downtown Community Improvement District to assess safety, maintenance and overall usability of the space. The Springfield Police Department conducted a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design study of the park over the summer.

City officials said no major concerns about the project were raised during a public comment period.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
