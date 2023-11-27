Work is underway at Jubilee Park in downtown Springfield

Jubilee Park in downtown Springfield is getting $5,000 worth of safety and operational modifications. The park is the site of the old Jubilee Theatre, which hosted the show, The Ozarks Jubilee. It ran on ABC from 1954 to 1960.

Workers began the project Monday by removing 10 trees from the site at 298 S. Jefferson, which city officials said in a statement are “in poor health and poor condition.”

The week of December 11, workers are expected to begin removing stone walls, planters and patio spaces in the north and south segments of the park. That work is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

Replacement trees will be planted in the spring, and landscaping work is also planned.

The project is a result of a request from the Downtown Community Improvement District to assess safety, maintenance and overall usability of the space. The Springfield Police Department conducted a Crime Prevention through Environmental Design study of the park over the summer.

City officials said no major concerns about the project were raised during a public comment period.