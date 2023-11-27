Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project will require closures Tuesday in southeast Springfield

A heads up for drivers: Starting at 9 Tuesday morning, November 28, the eastbound driving lane of Battlefield Road will close for a week at the intersection of Lone Pine. The closure is expected to last until around December 5 while crews repair and replace concrete panels as part of the Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project.

The work will also require the closure of the southbound portion of the intersection on Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.

The Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project encompasses several roadway improvements and repairs along Battlefield Rd. between Luster and Lone Pine. They include Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection improvements; a new trail connection from the Galloway Creek Greenway Trail to a new five-foot sidewalk running north along Lone Pine to the intersection at Battlefield; intersection improvements at Battlefield and Luster; and concrete pavement panel replacement.

The work is being funded through a combination of sources, including Springfield’s 1/4-Cent Capital Improvement and 1/8-Cent Transportation Sales Taxes. The project is expected to be finished this winter.