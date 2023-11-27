© 2023 KSMU Radio
Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project will require closures Tuesday in southeast Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
Intersection of Battlefield and Lone Pine in Springfield (photo taken May 2023)
Michele Skalicky
The eastbound driving lane on Battlefield at Lone Pine will be closed for about a week, and drivers will not be able to go south on Lone Pine at Battlefield Tuesday.

A heads up for drivers: Starting at 9 Tuesday morning, November 28, the eastbound driving lane of Battlefield Road will close for a week at the intersection of Lone Pine. The closure is expected to last until around December 5 while crews repair and replace concrete panels as part of the Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project.

The work will also require the closure of the southbound portion of the intersection on Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.

The Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project encompasses several roadway improvements and repairs along Battlefield Rd. between Luster and Lone Pine. They include Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection improvements; a new trail connection from the Galloway Creek Greenway Trail to a new five-foot sidewalk running north along Lone Pine to the intersection at Battlefield; intersection improvements at Battlefield and Luster; and concrete pavement panel replacement.

The work is being funded through a combination of sources, including Springfield’s 1/4-Cent Capital Improvement and 1/8-Cent Transportation Sales Taxes. The project is expected to be finished this winter.
Tags
News Springfield MOSpringfield MO Public Works
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky