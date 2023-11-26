Springfield Art Museum announces new collection-focused exhibitions

Collection Focus: Lithography includes thirty prints by artists like Henri Matisse, Odilon Redon and Joan Miro. Lithography is a printing method developed in the late 18th century and now used to print most books and magazines. In the 20th century, it was developed into a medium of fine art. Prints more broadly comprise about 30% of the museum's collection, making them the largest medium.

Collection Focus: Bradi Barth features 13 paintings by the late Swiss-born artist, known for her work in the realist tradition of the Dutch masters. Like them, her work prominently features glazing and craquelure (the dense cracking that forms on the surface of paintings).

Collection Focus: Glenna Goodacre features 11 sculptures and paintings by the artist behind the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and the design of the U.S. millennium dollar coin.

All three collections open December 2. More information on the Springfield Art Museum website.