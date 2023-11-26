© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Art Museum announces acquisition of new enamel work

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published November 26, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST
Time is Measured in Many Ways, 2022
Tanya Crane
/
Springfield Art Museum
Time is Measured in Many Ways, 2022

The museum obtained the piece by Rhode Island artist Tanya Crane earlier this month.

Time is Measured in Many Ways is a bowl making use of black and white sgraffito, a technique where one layer is scraped off to reveal another. Each hash mark on the piece is meant to mark the passage of time.

The piece is the third acquired from an artist featured in Holding Space: Contemporary Enamel Vessels, an exhibit from earlier this year. The others are a work by Jessica Calderwood and two by local artist Sarah Perkins.
Tags
News Springfield Art Museum
Ben Verstraete
See stories by Ben Verstraete