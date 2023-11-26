Springfield Art Museum announces acquisition of new enamel work

Time is Measured in Many Ways is a bowl making use of black and white sgraffito, a technique where one layer is scraped off to reveal another. Each hash mark on the piece is meant to mark the passage of time.

The piece is the third acquired from an artist featured in Holding Space: Contemporary Enamel Vessels, an exhibit from earlier this year. The others are a work by Jessica Calderwood and two by local artist Sarah Perkins.