Volunteers are needed for Branson's finance committee

The City of Branson is looking for volunteers to serve on its finance committee. Applications are being taken until the end of the day on Monday, December 4.

The finance committee consists of the mayor, the Branson Board of Aldermen, the city administrator and citizens who are appointed for a one-year term. Those who apply must be a Branson citizen or be associated with a business operating inside the city limits.

The Branson Finance Committee reviews and recommends the operations budget to the board, recommends changes to the city’s accounting procedures, recommends procedures necessary to ensure the financial health of the city and recommends capital improvements to the board each fiscal year.

To apply, click hereor go to the Branson City Clerk’s office.