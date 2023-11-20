© 2023 KSMU Radio
Volunteers are needed for Branson's finance committee

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST
Branson City Hall
City of Branson
Branson City Hall

The committee recommends the operations budget to the Branson Board of Aldermen among other things.

The City of Branson is looking for volunteers to serve on its finance committee. Applications are being taken until the end of the day on Monday, December 4.

The finance committee consists of the mayor, the Branson Board of Aldermen, the city administrator and citizens who are appointed for a one-year term. Those who apply must be a Branson citizen or be associated with a business operating inside the city limits.

The Branson Finance Committee reviews and recommends the operations budget to the board, recommends changes to the city’s accounting procedures, recommends procedures necessary to ensure the financial health of the city and recommends capital improvements to the board each fiscal year.

To apply, click hereor go to the Branson City Clerk’s office.
