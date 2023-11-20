Local not-for-profit organizations receive nearly $660,000 in grants from a for-profit business

Thirty-four local charities are the recipients of grants handed out by a nationwide business based in Springfield.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced Thursday that the funds from their two annual golf tournaments would benefit dozens of Springfield charities.

These are the recipients, how much they received and what they plan to use the money for:

The Arc of the Ozarks

-$10,000 to support its programs for children, teens and adults with disabilities, including those with autism spectrum disorders.



-$20,000 in operational funds for its work in providing low-cost mental health services to those in need.



-$17,206.97 in capital funds to buy a textile baler and additional storage to support its clothing collection fundraising efforts, plus $20,000 in operational funds for its Lunch Buddy program.



-$25,000 for a new air conditioning unit at the Stalnaker location.



-$20,000 in operational funds to support the organization’s financial support for patients going through active breast cancer treatment.



-$20,000 in operational funds to support its efforts to meet kids’ emergent needs in 42 area school districts and communities.



-$15,000 for its vehicle maintenance education program that serves clients who are either homeless or home insecure.



-$6,378 for two new earpieces and a digital camera to aid in forensic interviews and medical exams for abused children, plus $20,000 for operational funding.



-$4,689 for a new telephone system to help them serve the dental needs of children on Medicaid.



-$20,000 for operational expenses at the O’Reilly Center for Hope, which brings together 20 partner agencies who help clients with everything from employment to housing, legal aid, budgeting and health care.



-$15,000 in operational funding for Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, which serves families in 52 area counties.



-$20,000 to pay for screenings, training and continuing education classes for volunteers who provide advocacy for children in foster care.



$20,000 for an accessible van that will accommodate adults with developmental disabilities.



-$10,000 in operational funds for in-home Safe Family assessments for moms and newborns, plus $15,000 for computer equipment



-$10,000 in operational funds to further expand its adult education programs, which are now available online, serving people across the state and in Colorado.



$10,000 to support its program, which combines equine movement, a unique sensory gym and a team of certified therapists.



-$15,000 to cover operational expenses of a new warehouse, which supports the organization’s mobile unit.



-$10,000 for a new software system to manage contributions, plus another $10,600 for a new HVAC unit.



-$20,000 in operational funds to help shelter domestic violence survivors and provide community education, plus another $21,000 to upgrade the shelter’s outdoor recreation area.



-$10,000 to assist grieving families who cannot pay for a loved one’s funeral expenses.



-$20,000 in operational funds to help pay overnight direct-care staff, plus $20,000 in capital funds for facility maintenance, including a new sunshade for the outdoor play area.



-$20,000 in operational funds to help provide emergency shelter and transition homeless individuals into permanent housing.



-$10,000 to provide another 1,100 Springfield-area kids with new shoes.



-$20,000 to buy more than 120,000 pounds of food to stock its Christian County food pantry.



-$20,000 for software, room dividers and storage to help it meet a 48% increase in request for services.



-$10,000 for its work with adoption and parenting services for pregnant women and parents of young children.



-$20,000 to support its Weekend Backpack Program, which sends nutritious meals home with children on Fridays.



-$10,000 to buy books for its #bookit program, which fulfills teachers’ requests for books and provides rewards and incentives for students in Springfield schools with lower literacy levels.



-$25,000 to buy a new refrigerated truck to deliver snacks and meals to children served in its before and after-school care programs.



-$20,000 for its efforts to provide housing to families transitioning out of domestic violence shelters.



-$10,000 for supplies needed to complete the dental treatment plans for 600 children.



-$15,000 to serve those in need in Springfield’s Zone 1 with immediate help and long-term stability through education and connection to resources.



-$20,000 for crisis response, advocacy and counseling for people who have survived a violent or sexual crime.



-$15,000 in capital needs for its Workforce Ready program, which provides on-the-job training, and $20,000 to support its 160-bed men’s shelter.

The O’Reilly Charity Golf Classic tournaments have raised and distributed $3.4M in funds since 2017.