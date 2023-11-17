Springfield Earth Day announces 3rd annual festival lineup

The Springfield Earth Day Festival is set for late April in downtown Springfield, and the organizers say there will be a variety of musicians taking part.

Headlining the festival will be Langhorne Slim, a Nashville-based folk artist who has appeared at Bonnaroo and on Conan. Regional acts will include National Park Radio, the Molly Healey String Project and Ha Ha Tonka.

The plastic-free music festival raises money for local environmental organizations, which this year include James River Basin Partnership, Greater Ozarks Audubon and River Access Coalition.

Tickets and a full lineup can be found on the Springfield Earth Day website.

