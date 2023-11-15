After tensions, Springfield school board approves lunch nondiscrimination policy

At a meeting on Tuesday night, the Springfield school board voted 4-to-3 to add language concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation” to the nondiscrimination policy for providing school lunches.

Adding the language was required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure funding for the subsidized lunches, but this fall it’s prompted controversy within the sharply divided Springfield school board.

According to Springfield Public Schools’ website, board members Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani, Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski voted against the nondiscrimination language, while Dr. Shurita Thomas-Tate, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid and Judy Brunner voted for it. Scott Crise made the motion to add the language, seconded by Shurita Thomas-Tate.