Springfield City Council approves funding for two walkability projects
Federal funding will help pay for two new pedestrian and bike paths.
Council members voted 8 to zero to accept more than $150,000 in federal money. The grants were awarded through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Carbon Reduction Program.
One project would place a pedestrian-friendly pathway along Sunset Street between Fremont and Glenstone avenues, just north of Battlefield Mall. The new walkway would link to the South Creek Greenway Trail.
The other improvement would run a bike and pedestrian way along Sherman Parkway, the road connecting Jordan Valley Park and Hammons Field to Chestnut Expressway, near Ozarks Technical Community College.
20 percent of the project cost was funded by Springfield’s Walkability Program through the 8th-cent transportation tax.