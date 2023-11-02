Community Foundation of the Ozarks names new president/CEO

Winter Kinne will be the new president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. She’ll start the job on November 20. Current president and CEO Brian Fogle will retire early next year after 15 years with the organization.

Kinne will be the CFO’s fourth president in its 50-year history.

Kinne has worked for CFO for 18 years in a variety of positions – most of the work focused on development work with donors and professional advisors. She was named vice-president of development in 2017. She oversees the CFO’s agency partner program, which includes about 70 nonprofits that hold funds with the organization.

“Winter is the right person to lead CFO into the future and build on the success achieved under Brian Fogle’s exceptional leadership,” said Dean Thompson, chair of the CFO’s Board of Directors in a news release. “Winter is a strategic leader with a strong track record of building trust with our donors and community partners.”

Kinne grew up in Mount Vernon and received her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Drury University. She also holds the designation of Fellow from the Charitable Estate Planning Institute and is a member of the Greene County Estate Planning Council. She is a board member for Philanthropy Missouri and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the CFO’s fourth president and CEO,” Kinne said in the news release. “I am deeply passionate about our mission and work, and I am so excited to see how we can continue to inspire and support philanthropy in central and southern Missouri.”

The CFO was founded in 1973 by members of the Greene County Estate Planning Council with a $1,500 investment from 15 local banks. It is the region’s largest public charitable foundation and holds about $417 million in assets across its network of donors, nonprofit partners and 54 affiliate foundations across central and southern Missouri.

The first president, the late Jan Horton, was hired as the first employee in 1988. She was succeeded by Dr. Gary Funk in 2003 and Fogle in 2010.