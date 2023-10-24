Springfield Art Museum seeks public input for 3-year strategic plan

The Springfield Art Museum is asking the public to complete an online survey to help guide it as it develops a three-year strategic plan.

The museum said in a press release that it has partnered with Keen Independent Research to develop the plan to guide operations and decision-making as it gets ready to enter the construction period of its2028 Campaignfor the museum’s facility and grounds.

The survey is the first step in gathering input, according to the museum. There will be other opportunities for the public to weigh in on the developing strategic plan. The planning process is scheduled to wrap up by June of next year.

The survey asks participants to list the museum's strengths and what it can do better. It addresses inclusivity as well as future funding for the museum.

As an incentive to take the survey, participants have the option to be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket with museum merchandise and a gift certificate for a museum class or workshop.

Improvements still to be completed at the museum include a new education building and renovations of existing galleries and the auditorium.