Springfield Art Museum announces acquisition of enamel piece

Striped Crossweave: The couch in the waiting room of my son’s piano teacher is an interpretation of the titular textile pattern. The piece is a copper disk arranged with fired glass beads that have been permanently fused and distorted by the melting process.

The artist, Jessica Calderwood, is an associate professor of art at Ball State in Indiana. Enamel and metal are her primary mediums. Her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and also in France.

Striped Crossweave is the second acquisition by the museum from their recent exhibition of enamelware, Holding Space, Contemporary Enamel Vessels. The first was two works by local artist Sarah Perkins in August.

