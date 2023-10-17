Springfield City Council allows two new medium-density apartment buildings

In a city marked by affordable housing challenges, Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero on Monday night to approve a pair of zoning plans for new medium-density apartments.

One building is expected to be built with 30 units on a 1-acre parcel at Grand Street and Market Avenue, across from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Missouri State University.

The other rezoning plan allows the Township 28 complex in the southside Galloway neighborhood to add another apartment building on the east side of its zoning district, maxing out the complex at 168 units across roughly 8 buildings.