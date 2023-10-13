Buc-ee's to hold hiring event prior to its opening in Springfield

You’ve probably heard since it’s received a lot of media attention – Springfield soon will be home to a Buc-ee’s convenience store. The chain claims to be “home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver,” and it’s holding a hiring event for the new store starting this weekend.

Buc-ee’s is expected to bring 250 new jobs to the area with starting pay ranging between $18 and $21 an hour, benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6% and three weeks of paid vacation.

The mass hiring event will be held Sunday, October 15, through Thursday, October 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Plaza Hotel, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway.

Applications must be submitted online prior to the event.

Phone screens will be conducted, according to the company, and candidates who advance to the next level will be invited to interview. Walk-ins are not encouraged, it says, and may be turned away.

Open positions include cashier and deli/foodservice as well as janitorial/cleaning-maintenance, stocker/grocery and gift/merchandise.

The new store will occupy more than 53,000 square feet and will offer 120 fueling positions.