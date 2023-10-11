"Oh, the Horror!" offers variety of programs as Halloween approaches

A popular series at the Springfield-Greene County Library is back for a seventh year. “Oh, the Horror!” continues through the end of the month.

First, a bit of history on the “Oh, the Horror!” series:

The library’s local history associate Konrad Stump said it began in 2017 – he developed it with then adult programming coordinator Katie Hopkins, "to kind of have some conversations around what frightens us, why the genre, you know, allows us to explore that in a safe space and just really kind of celebrate the things that scare us at the right time of the year," he said.

The event has grown in popularity, according to Stump. Seven years later, events are often full, and you need to arrive pretty early to get a seat. The library had to turn a few people away for the program, “The Stories Behind the Haunted Ozarks” with Kaitlyn McConnell from Ozarks Alive last week when the room hit capacity.

And Stump said at least 700 people have picked up cards to participate in a month-long, district-wide, murder mystery game.

"Essentially, people come in the first week of October. They pick up a starter kit that will have a bunch of stuff in it, including a story card and a clue card, and then each week in October patrons come back in to pick up a new story card and a new clue card to help them unravel this mystery," he said. "They sort of reveal who they think did it."

They get a prize, he said, and are entered into drawings for prize baskets.

Upcoming programs in the “Oh, the Horror!” series include “Haunting Ozarks Tales & Ghost Stories” October 17 at 7 p.m. at the Library Center, "and this is just sort of retellings or reimaginings of Ozarks ghost stories, stories inspired by, you know, the place that is the Ozarks, and there are going to be some folk ballads," said Stump.

Local artists, including Sandi Green-Baker and Andrew Baker-Dietz, will present the multi-media evening, which will also feature crankies – described by the library district as “a century-old storytelling tradition using music, theatrics and art.”

“Ghosts, Gothics & Grief: Clay McLeod Chapman in Conversation” will be held October 19 at 7 p.m. for adults at the Library Center Auditorium.

There will be a free showing of “Sleepy Hollow” at the Moxie Cinema for adults on October 20 at 8 p.m.

“Chasing Ghosts with Marc Hartzman" is set for October 26 at 7 p.m. for adults at the Library Center Auditorium.

“Grady Hendrix Presents: ‘How to Sell A Haunted House’ Live” will start at 7 p.m. October 31 for adults at the Gallery at the Gillioz.

“Donuts & Death Q&A with Grady Hendrix” will be held November 1 at 10 a.m. for adults at Hurts Donut, 1111 E. Republic Rd.

