Vacancy on Republic City Council

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published October 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT
Republic's Ward 2 Map
The City of Republic
/
City of Republic Ward Maps
Republic's Ward 2 Map

Applications will be accepted for the Ward 2 vacancy until October 27.

Republic’s City Council is accepting applications for an open council seat representing Ward 2 in the north part of the city. The position was recently vacated by councilperson Gerry Pool.

Councilmembers must reside in the ward they represent. Ward maps and applications can be found online on Republic's website this link.

Completed applications can be emailed to Republic City Clerk Laura Burbridge, and will be accepted in person at Republic City Hall through Friday, October 27, at 3 p.m. Interviews will be conducted after the application deadline.

Any appointed members who wish to continue serving past April must run for office. Election sign up for April 2024 elections begins Tuesday Dec. 5.

For more information visit republicmo.gov or call Clerk Burbridge at 417-732-3101.

