The future of Joplin's Union Depot could be a brew pub and hotel, according to consultant

The Joplin Union Depot could get a new life. It’s been vacant since 1969.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance recently held a presentation at the Cornell Complex concerning the future of both an iconic structure in the history of Joplin and one that has sat empty for nearly 54 years.

The Joplin Union Depotwas the center of transportation when it was constructed in 1911. Passenger and freight trains poured in and out of the depot 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the last car pulled out of the Depot in November of 1969.

The State of Missouri has owned the building since 1998. Earlier this year, the Downtown Joplin Alliancehired Place+Main of East Lansing, Michigan to do two studies on the property in hopes of luring a developer.

Prior to his presentation, consultant Joe Borgstorm spoke to Joplin city council. Here he’s replying to a question from council member Chuck Copple regarding the total redevelopment cost of the Depot.

“Honestly we think, we think it’s going to be in the neighborhood of 6 to 6.5 million. I know there’s people we’ve talked to that think that’s a low number. There are people who we’ve talked who think that’s a high number. So, I think 6, to 6.5 million is in the realm of possibility.”

The Downtown Joplin Alliance has a contract with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to market the property.

