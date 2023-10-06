Gardenpalooza to benefit Springfield Community Gardens will offer food, games and more Saturday in Springfield

The 2nd annual Gardenpalooza to benefit Springfield Community Gardens will be held Saturday, October 7, in from 3 to 8 at Mother’s Brewing Company, 215 S. Grant in Springfield.

Springfield Community Gardens "envisions a community where everyone has access to healthy, local food," said Anna Withers, farmer and resource development manager for the organization. "We grow food, we donate it, we sell it, we donate it to the community, but we also grow growers. We support existing local farmers." SCG also holds a variety of free workshops each year.

The theme of this year's Gardenpalooza is “Our Food, Our Stories.” Those who attend will be able to hear stories told by local farmers for a Missouri Humanities-funded oral history project focused on Ozarks agricultural heritage. The project is a collaboration between SCG, Missouri State University Libraries and the MSU Ozarks Poverty Working Group.

Michele Skalicky Anna Withers with Springfield Community Gardens stands next to a sign at the West Central Community Garden in Springfield (photo taken October 2023)

Withers said the event, which will have a fall harvest feel, will also include locally-sourced soup and skewers, food trucks, DIY tie-dye t-shirts and more.

“We’ve got potato sack races, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, face painting,” she said. “We’ve got flower crowns that you can customize to your style.”

There will be other games and activities as well for both children and adults. Several area organizations will have booths set up.

Admission is free, but, while there are some free activities, many will require a fee. Garden Gold can be purchased in advance and will also be available at the event.

