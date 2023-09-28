MSU officials say several enrollment records were set this fall

Missouri State University officials said the school set several enrollment records this fall.

The freshman class saw the biggest fall-to-fall increase with a total enrollment of 2,782 students – up 504 or 22.1 percent.

MSU also set a new enrollment record for graduate students with 4,295 enrolled – an increase of 71 students from last fall.

Fall enrollment on the Springfield campus is 166 students short of the all-time high enrollment set in 2018. Enrollment increased by 917 students to 24,224 – a 3.9 percent increase over last fall.

Enrollment on the Missouri State – West Plains campus was up 2 percent to 1,779 students.

“We’re thrilled to see such strong enrollment numbers for this fall,” said MSU President Clif Smart in a statement. “This growth is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff, and to the quality of education we offer. We’re committed to providing our students with the resources and support they need to succeed, and we’re excited to welcome this new class of Bears to Missouri State.”

According to the university, students come from all 114 counties and an independent city in Missouri; 50 states plus the District of Columbia, territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and military locations; and 96 other countries.