Major expansion and renovation project will get underway early next year at CMH in Bolivar

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar will get a roughly $100 million expansion and renovation.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday – the 41st anniversary of the hospital’s opening.

"The Board of Directors believes this project is critical to our ability to continue our success for the next generation," said Pat Douglas, chair of the CMH Board of Directors. "The scope of this expansion is almost like a new hospital."

A new three-story, 117,000-square-foot expansion on the south side of CMH will double the hospital’s size.

The new space will host an expanded emergency department, private medical/surgical patient rooms and an expanded intensive care unit and birthing unit. The new space will also house a new kitchen and dining area, the hospital pharmacy and an expanded gift shop.

USDA Rural Development is providing 64 million dollars in low-interest loans for the project -- to be paid back over 34 years. The organization’s predecessor provided funds for the new hospital in 1980, according to USDA RD state director Kyle Wilkens.

He said the project will increase the healthcare system’s capacity for care.

"I believe that CMH will be the site of many more miracles of healing and play a vital role in helping sustain its surrounding rural communities," said Wilkens.

Construction on the CMH expansion and renovation will begin early next year.